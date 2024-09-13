'I need my God': Video shows dramatic rescue of woman trapped under tree during Francine

DONALDSONVILLE, La. – Police bodycam footage shot Wednesday shows the moment deputies saved a woman who became pinned underneath a tree that fell during Hurricane Francine.

Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday night as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing with it maximum wind speeds of 100 mph that caused destruction across the state.

In the southern Louisiana town of Donaldsonville, Francine caused a tree to fall onto a woman who was outside during the storm.

Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office used chainsaws and jacks to free the woman. Video captured the moment.

"I need my God! I need my Jesus!" the woman can be heard saying repeatedly in the video, as first responders pull her from under the tree.

She was visibly distraught by the experience, and emergency workers could be heard urging her to breathe.

"After freeing her from under the tree, she was understandably shaken and distressed by the situation," said Deputy Laura Mueller. "I am grateful I was able to guide her through breathing exercises to help calm her."

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-fatal injuries.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"The Good Lord was with her," said Capt. Jeff Griffin. "Six inches one way or the other and it would have crushed her."