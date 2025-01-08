Search
Extreme Weather
Video: Residents evacuated from nursing home as Eaton Fire rages in Pasadena, California

The Eaton Fire erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles County, and has since exploded in size. Less than 24 hours later, the fire has now burned more than 10,000 acres.

PASADENA, Calif.–  Residents of a nursing home in Pasadena were evacuated late Tuesday as the fury of the Eaton Fire edged closer. 

A video by Brandy Carlos, of @FirePhotoGirl on X, caught the evacuation as people quickly pushed dozens of nursing home residents in wheelchairs. 

In the background of the video, the sound of strong winds blocked most of the sound other than firetruck sirens as they rushed past. 

The video showed the urgency of evacuating from such a fast-moving wildfire.

LOS ANGELES ENGULFED BY DEADLY APOCALYPTIC WILDFIRES FUELED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS AMID DIRE EVACUATIONS
 

The Eaton Fire erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles County and has since exploded in size. Less than 24 hours later, the fire has now burned more than 10,000 acres. Wind gusts of 50-80 mph have fanned the blaze since its start. 

Two people have died as a result of the fire, officials said Wednesday.

The blaze remains 0% contained, as firefighters also work to battle two other large wildfires in Southern California. 

