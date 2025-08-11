Watch: Video shows moment straight-line winds tear roof from Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. – Damage assessments are continuing at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln after powerful straight-line winds tore the roof from two dormitory-style housing units at the facility over the weekend.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said the extensive damage occurred just after 5 a.m. local time Saturday, and dramatic security camera video showed the moment the incident occurred.

In the video you can see large chunks of the roof being torn away from the building, with debris being tossed into the air and falling onto the ground below.

There have been no injuries reported, and all impacted individuals were safely relocated, officials said.

"In corrections, we train for the unexpected," Director Rob Jeffreys said in a news release. "The team at NSP and across NDCS came together quickly and immediately worked to make sure everyone was safe during and after this natural disaster. While many of our staff were facing damage to their own homes, they still showed up to keep their teammates, the population and Nebraska safe. This weekend was a testament to the team’s commitment to the NDCS mission: Keep people safe."

Officials said that the storm impacted units that housed 387 incarcerated people.

Staff moved 250 people to the gym and other available housing at NSP. The remaining 137 individuals were relocated to gyms at the Omaha Correctional Center and the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of possible 80-mph winds and pea-sized hail. The NWS forecast additional thunderstorms into Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning bringing wind, hail, and possible flooding.