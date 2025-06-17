See it: Massive tornado in Nebraska rolls through farmland for an hour as rainbow forms beside it

WELLFLEET, Neb. – A jaw-dropping scene unfolded across the fields south of North Platte, Nebraska, on Monday evening as storm chasers tracked a massive tornado that lasted over an hour.

As a line of storms marched across the Upper Midwest on Monday, spawning Tornado Warnings, several twisters were spotted by storm chasers in Minnesota and Nebraska. The tornado captured below by Jim Tang takes the cake.

Chasers said the tornado continued moving through multiple remote farm communities in Nebraska for over an hour. Eventually, the tornado was captured in the video above next to a rainbow.

"Still can't believe this happened," Tang wrote on X.

Another video of the same long-track tornado taken near Dickens, Nebraska, shows another angle of the rainbow-tornado combo.

There were more than a dozen reports of tornadoes on Monday, most of which were in Minnesota.