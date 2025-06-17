Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Massive tornado in Nebraska rolls through farmland for an hour as rainbow forms beside it

Chasers said the tornado continued moving through multiple remote farm communities in Nebraska for over an hour. Eventually, the tornado was captured next to a rainbow.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Video shows a giant tornado near Wellfleet, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16. Storm chaser Jim Tang captured the tornado as it continued for nearly an hour. 

Massive tornado barrels through Nebraska

Video shows a giant tornado near Wellfleet, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16. Storm chaser Jim Tang captured the tornado as it continued for nearly an hour. 

WELLFLEET, Neb. – A jaw-dropping scene unfolded across the fields south of North Platte, Nebraska, on Monday evening as storm chasers tracked a massive tornado that lasted over an hour.

As a line of storms marched across the Upper Midwest on Monday, spawning Tornado Warnings, several twisters were spotted by storm chasers in Minnesota and Nebraska. The tornado captured below by Jim Tang takes the cake.

Chasers said the tornado continued moving through multiple remote farm communities in Nebraska for over an hour. Eventually, the tornado was captured in the video above next to a rainbow.

A massive tornado seen from Wellfleet, Nebraska on Monday, June 17, 2025.

A massive tornado seen from Wellfleet, Nebraska on Monday, June 17, 2025.

(JIM TANG/LSM / FOX Weather)

"Still can't believe this happened," Tang wrote on X.

Another video of the same long-track tornado taken near Dickens, Nebraska, shows another angle of the rainbow-tornado combo. 

A large tornado was spotted spinning next to a rainbow in Dickens, Nebraska, on Monday. Video by Connor McCarty shows the towering vortex, with the rainbow adding to the shot.

Watch: Giant tornado whirls next to rainbow in Nebraska

A large tornado was spotted spinning next to a rainbow in Dickens, Nebraska, on Monday. Video by Connor McCarty shows the towering vortex, with the rainbow adding to the shot.

There were more than a dozen reports of tornadoes on Monday, most of which were in Minnesota. 

  • This image shows a massive tornado spinning near Dickens, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16, 2025.
    Image 1 of 4

    This image shows a massive tornado spinning near Dickens, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • A massive tornado seen from Wellfleet, Nebraska on Monday, June 17, 2025.
    Image 2 of 4

    A massive tornado seen from Wellfleet, Nebraska on Monday, June 17, 2025. (JIM TANG/LSM)

  • This image shows a massive tornado spinning near Dickens, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16, 2025.
    Image 3 of 4

    This image shows a massive tornado spinning near Dickens, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • This image shows a massive tornado spinning near Dickens, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16, 2025.
    Image 4 of 4

    This image shows a massive tornado spinning near Dickens, Nebraska, on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Tags
Loading...