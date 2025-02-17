Watch: Ice boulders form on Lake Michigan shore as frigid winds batter Great Lakes

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – On Sunday, a video captured massive waves crashing on Lake Michigan amid freezing temperatures and gusty winds.

Temperatures near St. Joseph, where the footage was taken, remained near or below freezing for much of Sunday.

Wind gusts were recorded as high as 40 mph, along with temperatures as low as 28 degrees.

Gusts were so strong that the camera could barely hold its ground as the freezing waves slashed into the lighthouse. This created low visibility, along with ice and blowing snow in the vicinity.

The rough waves violently crashed along the shoreline in St. Joseph, causing a chaotic scene. Waves full of ice rolled onshore in thick clumps, rising above the docks.

The National Weather Service advised residents in the area to bundle up and dress accordingly this week. Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing anytime soon.