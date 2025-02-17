Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Ice boulders form on Lake Michigan shore as frigid winds batter Great Lakes

Wind gusts were so strong that the camera could barely hold its ground as the freezing waves slashed into the lighthouse.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Large chunks of ice formed on the Lake Michigan shoreline as large waves crashed up onto the pie on Sunday in St. Joseph, Michigan. Video shows the ice and strong winds that fueled the waves. 

Video: Ice boulders form on Lake Michigan shore as frigid winds batter Great Lakes

Large chunks of ice formed on the Lake Michigan shoreline as large waves crashed up onto the pie on Sunday in St. Joseph, Michigan. Video shows the ice and strong winds that fueled the waves. 

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – On Sunday, a video captured massive waves crashing on Lake Michigan amid freezing temperatures and gusty winds.

Temperatures near St. Joseph, where the footage was taken, remained near or below freezing for much of Sunday.

Wind gusts were recorded as high as 40 mph, along with temperatures as low as 28 degrees.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 18: Ice builds up along a pier on Lake Michigan on February 18, 2024 in St. Joseph, Michigan. The Great Lakes shorelines have historically been ice-covered this time of year, but this winter's warm weather has led to the lowest ice cover over the lakes system since record keeping began in 1973. The loss of ice on the lakes is part of a decades-long trend which has seen the coverage drop by about 5% a year since the 1970s.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 18: Ice builds up along a pier on Lake Michigan on February 18, 2024 in St. Joseph, Michigan. The Great Lakes shorelines have historically been ice-covered this time of year, but this winter's warm weather has led to the lowest ice cover over the lakes system since record keeping began in 1973. The loss of ice on the lakes is part of a decades-long trend which has seen the coverage drop by about 5% a year since the 1970s.

(Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Gusts were so strong that the camera could barely hold its ground as the freezing waves slashed into the lighthouse. This created low visibility, along with ice and blowing snow in the vicinity.

DRIVER SWEPT INTO FLOODWATERS RESCUED BY 3 LINEMEN RESTORING POWER IN VIRGINIA

The rough waves violently crashed along the shoreline in St. Joseph, causing a chaotic scene. Waves full of ice rolled onshore in thick clumps, rising above the docks.

The National Weather Service advised residents in the area to bundle up and dress accordingly this week. Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing anytime soon.

Tags
Loading...