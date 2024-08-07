'There's a 7-footer': Puddle-loving gator strolls across South Carolina road during Debby's deluge

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – A large puddle-loving alligator took advantage of Tropical Storm Debby's heavy rain and strolled across a road on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

"There's a 7-footer," exclaimed Robert Moose Rini on Monday in a video he captured showing the gator taking a slow stroll across Pope Avenue. "Imagine walking around the corner and seeing that sucker."

Dragging its belly across the road, the alligator can be seen taking a short pause and lying down in the water before continuing its walk. Additional footage from Rini even showed another alligator on a different path alongside the same street.

While Debby has now moved back over water, it will gain some energy and strengthen slightly over the next 24 hours before making a second landfall in South Carolina by Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect along the South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina coasts.

The FOX Forecast Center said life-threatening flooding will continue Wednesday. The lack of forward motion will continue sending repeated rounds of torrential rain toward the Southeast coast, particularly South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.