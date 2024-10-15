Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Bradenton Police rescue family, pets after tree falls on home during Hurricane Milton

Bradenton Police shared a video showing a home with major structural damage after a large tree crashed through the heart of the house. Hurricane Milton's winds brought down trees and power lines, knocking out power to more than 3 million in Florida.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
BRADENTON, Fla. First responders completed hundreds of rescues throughout Hurricane Milton's lashing winds and rains across Florida, including one family who was trapped inside their home when a massive tree came crashing through the living room.

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm with 125-mph winds on Oct. 9, causing widespread damage in the Tampa Bay-Sarasota area, as the storm’s powerful winds downed trees and power lines. Bradenton, north of Sarasota, was among the communities that suffered flooding and wind damage. 

Bradenton Police shared the video above showing a home with major structural damage after a large tree crashed through the heart of the house.

A large tree crashed through a family home in Bradenton, Florida during Hurricane Milton's landfall on Oct. 9, 2024.

A large tree crashed through a family home in Bradenton, Florida, during Hurricane Milton's landfall on Oct. 9, 2024.

(Bradenton Police Department)

The family called 911 around the time of Milton's nighttime landfall, but because of high winds, first responders had to wait to rescue the family. 

"Once vehicles could get on the road, BPD's SWAT and Crime Reduction Teams responded & evacuated the family," police said.

The video shows police with chainsaws prepared to free the family. 

All four family members and two dogs were taken to a local shelter, according to police. 

