See it: Wild weather unleashes flash flooding in Utah turning roads into rivers

SALT LAKE CITY – Two days of intense thunderstorms turned a Utah skate park into a water park, and a snowplow was needed to clear hail from a local interstate after heavy rainfall caused flooding across the Salt Lake City metro area.

Flooding was reported across northern Utah, causing numerous road closures in Salt Lake and Wasatch counties, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

Many drivers were caught off guard by the flooding.

A video taken on Geneva Road in Orem, outside of Provo, shows waves rushing over the road. The driver and passenger are surprised by the conditions.

FATHER DROWNS TRYING TO SAVE SON WHO JUMPED INTO UTAH LAKE TO RESCUE WOMAN IN STORM

"This is a river. We are in a river," one woman said in the video.

Another woman responds, "This is not safe. We never would have known. This never happens here."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The Orem Police Department (OPD) shared photos of the skate park, which "now doubles as a kayak park" after the rain. The OPD photos show the skate park bowls filled with water, making them look more like pools. Local residents were wearing swimsuits and appeared to be taking a dip with their skateboards.

On Monday and Tuesday, streets in metro Salt Lake City turned into raging rivers as numerous storms brought heavy rain and hail.

Video taken in Salt Lake City shows rushing water in eastern Salt Lake City.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

There was so much hail that UDOT brought in snowplows to clear the ice on Interstate 15. Golf-ball-sized hailstones were reported in Vineyard.

There is some good news. After a few days of heavy rain, drier conditions will move into Utah and southwestern Wyoming beginning Wednesday.

There is still a chance of scattered thunderstorms in northern Utah on Wednesday, but not with the rain totals seen on Monday and Tuesday.