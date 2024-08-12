Father drowns trying to save son who jumped into Utah lake to rescue woman in storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A Utah father drowned over the weekend while trying to rescue his son, who had jumped into an area lake to save a young woman as the weather turned stormy, authorities said.

Andre Leon Debose, 38, of Layton, was swimming and boating with his 17-year-old son just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday when thunderstorms impacted Willard Bay State Park near Eagle Beach, the Utah Division of State Parks said.

Park rangers said a 19-year-old woman was swimming in the water and began to struggle. Debose's son saw her struggling and jumped into the water to assist her. The woman was wearing a life jacket and was able to be brought back aboard the boat safely, rangers said.

However, before he could reboard, Debose’s son began to struggle while in the water. According to witnesses, Debose then jumped from the boat to help his son.

Rangers said the two were holding onto one life jacket while in the water. Debose went under the water and did not resurface, but his son was able to make it back to the boat.

Emergency crews recovered Debose's body from the water about 11:15 p.m. after an extensive search by local law enforcement. Debose's son was evaluated by medical responders at the scene and released.

Rangers said the drowning was the second drowning at Willard Bay State Park within the week.

"As the recreation season continues, we urge all outdoor recreators to prioritize safety," rangers stressed. "Always recreate with a buddy, wear a life jacket, and remain aware of weather conditions. Ensure someone knows your location and expected return time."