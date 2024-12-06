Watch: 7.0 quake shatters wine bottles, empties shelves in California grocery store

WHITEHORN, Calif. – A magnitude 7.0 earthquake off the Northern California coast Thursday morning sent powerful shockwaves across the region.

It left a mess at the Shelter Cove General Store in Whitehorn, despite the epicenter striking nearly 40 miles off the coast.

Surveillance cameras filming during the moment the earthquake struck shows wine bottles falling onto the floor and shattering, covering the aisle floor with red wine.

After the short quake, aisles can be seen covered with bottles and other items that had fallen off of the shelves.

The quake was also felt around parts of inland California, where water in pools could be seen sloshing from side to side.

FAULT THAT TRIGGERED 7.0 QUAKE OFF CALIFORNIA COAST NOT KNOWN TO PRODUCE SIZABLE TSUNAMIS

The quake was the strongest in the region since at least 2005 when a magnitude of 7.2 occurred.

A Tsunami Warning was issued after the quake was detected, but then canceled about 70 minutes later.