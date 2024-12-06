Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: 7.0 quake shatters wine bottles, empties shelves in California grocery store

Surveillance cameras filming during the moment the earthquake struck shows wine bottles falling onto the floor and shattering, covering the aisle floor with red wine.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook a large portion of Northern California on Thursday, prompting a rare Tsunami Warning for coastal areas along the West Coast. The quake was the strongest in the region since at least 2005 when a magnitude of 7.2 occurred. Watch as the powerful quake knocked grocery items off shelves and caused widespread damage.

WHITEHORN, Calif. – A magnitude 7.0 earthquake off the Northern California coast Thursday morning sent powerful shockwaves across the region.

It left a mess at the Shelter Cove General Store in Whitehorn, despite the epicenter striking nearly 40 miles off the coast.

Surveillance cameras filming during the moment the earthquake struck shows wine bottles falling onto the floor and shattering, covering the aisle floor with red wine.

(Shelter Cove General Store / FOX Weather)

After the short quake, aisles can be seen covered with bottles and other items that had fallen off of the shelves.

(Shelter Cove General Store / FOX Weather)

The quake was also felt around parts of inland California, where water in pools could be seen sloshing from side to side.

FAULT THAT TRIGGERED 7.0 QUAKE OFF CALIFORNIA COAST NOT KNOWN TO PRODUCE SIZABLE TSUNAMIS

Residents in Chico, California, saw the water in their pool move after an earthquake occurred over 150 miles away off the California coast. (Courtesy: @anatlus89 / X) 01:23

Major earthquake causes pool to slosh in California

Residents in Chico, California, saw the water in their pool move after an earthquake occurred over 150 miles away off the California coast. (Courtesy: @anatlus89 / X)

The quake was the strongest in the region since at least 2005 when a magnitude of 7.2 occurred.

A Tsunami Warning was issued after the quake was detected, but then canceled about 70 minutes later.

