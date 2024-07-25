Watch: Eagle seeks help from deputy to escape Arizona heat

KINGMAN, Ariz. – Bodycam footage shows a sheriff's deputy rescuing a juvenile eagle that landed under his vehicle and appeared to be in distress.

In the video, the officer can be seen picking the young bird up from the asphalt with a towel and then placing the animal in the back seat of his vehicle to cool off.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the officer, Sergeant Giralde, worked with the Arizona Raptor Center to pick up the bird. They told Giralde the eagle was likely separated from its parents and noted the significance of the officer helping the bird.

"They estimated that the eagle probably wouldn't have survived if not for Sergeant Giralde's actions," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the week of the incident, a heat wave blanketed the western U.S., triggering Excessive Heat Warnings in states such as Arizona. Temperatures in the Grand Canyon State were so high that, even at night, lows remained in the high 80s and 90s.