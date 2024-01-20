Video shows Amish man in Tennessee use horses to help free SUV stuck in snow

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. – Who needs AAA when you have an Amish neighbor?

A heartwarming scene unfolded in Ethridge, Tennessee, this week as snowstorms pummeled portions of the U.S.

An Amish man used his horses to help a driver free their SUV that was stuck in the snow. A video taken by Sandra Sam Newton showed the horses pulling the vehicle out of a snowy ditch while a group of people pushed on the other side of it.

Winter weather hit Tennessee on Sunday, bringing cold temperatures and snow. Another system followed on Thursday, bringing wintry precipitation across the state. Temps will stay below freezing all weekend.

The entire state is being impacted by extreme winter weather, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said.

About an hour to the north in Nashville, about 7.6 inches of snow fell between Sunday and Monday, breaking the daily snowfall record for Jan. 15.

While the snow made driving a headache for motorists, it created much merriment for locals. Some of whom were seen riding snowboards down a snowy neighborhood road.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 19 weather-related fatalities from the recent winter storms.

Cold temperatures have increased the demand for power and water in the state. The Tennessee Valley Authority reported stable power demand, but some water systems may face issues resulting in boil water advisories, loss of water or pressure.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Nashville with a temperature of about 23 degrees by 4 p.m. Saturday.