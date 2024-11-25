Did you see it? Wildest weather videos of 2024

There was no shortage of wild weather across the globe in 2024. Take a look at some of the wildest weather moments this past year.

LATEST EXTREME WEATHER VIDEOS

Wave of destruction on the Marshall Islands

Huge waves crashed into a U.S. military base in the Marshall Islands on Jan. 20.

The waves were strong enough to break down the doors of this military installation and disrupt power. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.

Tornado slams into Nebraska train

A train conductor waiting for a signal change saw a massive EF-3 tornado coming toward him on April 26 in Waverly, Nebraska. He held on as the twister knocked over train cars and broke windows.

Neither the train engineer nor the conductor sustained serious injuries.

Man and his best friend rescued from a raging Los Angeles River

A man was rescued by helicopter from the swollen Los Angeles River on Feb. 5 after he jumped in to save his beloved dog.

Los Angeles received more than 7 inches of rain in a 24-hour period during a winter atmospheric river.

A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter was able to lower a rescuer into the raging river, who was able to grab the man.

Both the man and the dog survived.

What the inside of a hurricane looks like

Take a look at the gigantic waves captured by this saildrone buoy, which was dropped in the path of Hurricane Ernesto on Aug. 15.

At the time, Ernesto was a Category 2 hurricane.

The Guinness World Records later certified that the drone documented the highest wind speed ever recorded by an uncrewed surface vehicle at 126.4 mph.

Largest hail in 13 years in South Carolina

A South Carolina family had to take cover quickly on April 20 as a fast-moving hailstorm destroyed their backyard and other areas in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Winds reached 90 mph, and hailstones were measured at 4 inches in diameter.

