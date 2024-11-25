Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Did you see it? Wildest weather videos of 2024

From the Marshall Islands to Los Angeles to South Carolina, we take a look back at some of the most intense videos of Mother Nature in 2024.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Dramatic footage captured huge waves crashing into a U.S. military building in the Marshall Islands on Saturday, Jan. 20. 01:04

Huge waves crash into US military base in Marshall Islands

Dramatic footage captured huge waves crashing into a U.S. military building in the Marshall Islands on Saturday, Jan. 20.

There was no shortage of wild weather across the globe in 2024. Take a look at some of the wildest weather moments this past year.

LATEST EXTREME WEATHER VIDEOS

Wave of destruction on the Marshall Islands

Huge waves crashed into a U.S. military base in the Marshall Islands on Jan. 20.

The waves were strong enough to break down the doors of this military installation and disrupt power. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE FROM MARSHALL ISLANDS CAPTURES HUGE WAVES PUMMELING US MILITARY BUILDING

Tornado slams into Nebraska train

A train conductor waiting for a signal change saw a massive EF-3 tornado coming toward him on April 26 in Waverly, Nebraska. He held on as the twister knocked over train cars and broke windows. 

Neither the train engineer nor the conductor sustained serious injuries.

'HOLD ON': WATCH AS TRAIN IS CAUGHT IN PATH OF NEBRASKA EF-3 TORNADO

A train conductor waiting for a signal change saw a massive EF-3 tornado coming toward him on April 26 in Waverly, Nebraska. He held on as the twister knocked over train cars and broke windows.  03:31

EF-3 tornado comes barreling at train conductor in Nebraska

A train conductor waiting for a signal change saw a massive EF-3 tornado coming toward him on April 26 in Waverly, Nebraska. He held on as the twister knocked over train cars and broke windows. 

Man and his best friend rescued from a raging Los Angeles River

A man was rescued by helicopter from the swollen Los Angeles River on Feb. 5 after he jumped in to save his beloved dog.

Los Angeles received more than 7 inches of rain in a 24-hour period during a winter atmospheric river.

A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter was able to lower a rescuer into the raging river, who was able to grab the man.

Both the man and the dog survived.

WATCH: MAN RESCUED FROM RAGING LOS ANGELES RIVER AFTER JUMPING IN TO SAVE DOG

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared dramatic video of a man being rescued from a raging Los Angeles River after he jumped in to save his dog. 01:03

Watch: Dramatic video shows man's rescue from raging Los Angeles River

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared dramatic video of a man being rescued from a raging Los Angeles River after he jumped in to save his dog.

What the inside of a hurricane looks like

Take a look at the gigantic waves captured by this saildrone buoy, which was dropped in the path of Hurricane Ernesto on Aug. 15.

At the time, Ernesto was a Category 2 hurricane.

The Guinness World Records later certified that the drone documented the highest wind speed ever recorded by an uncrewed surface vehicle at 126.4 mph.

SEE INCREDIBLE VIDEO FROM INSIDE HURRICANE ERNESTO

A set of Saildrones intercepted Hurricane Ernesto while it was a Category 2 hurricane in the southwest Atlantic. 01:07

Video from inside Hurricane Ernesto

A set of Saildrones intercepted Hurricane Ernesto while it was a Category 2 hurricane in the southwest Atlantic.

Largest hail in 13 years in South Carolina

A South Carolina family had to take cover quickly on April 20 as a fast-moving hailstorm destroyed their backyard and other areas in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Winds reached 90 mph, and hailstones were measured at 4 inches in diameter.

ROCK HILL MAN'S BACKYARD TAKES 'ABSOLUTE BEATING' AFTER SOUTH CAROLINA EXPERIENCES LARGEST HAIL IN 13 YEARS

A Rock Hill, South Carolina resident preparing for a birthday party captured this video of the severe thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon that produced damaging winds and hailstones up to 4 inches.  02:30

Video shows intense hailstorm in Rock Hill, South Carolina

A Rock Hill, South Carolina resident preparing for a birthday party captured this video of the severe thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon that produced damaging winds and hailstones up to 4 inches. 

Tags
Loading...