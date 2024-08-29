Watch: Michigan home sliced in two by falling trees following severe storm

UNION PIER, Mich. – Dramatic new drone video shows a home torn to shreds by falling trees in the aftermath of this week's savage storms in southwest Michigan.

A line of severe weather blasted across the state and the Great Lakes region Tuesday afternoon and evening, plunging more than 400,000 utility customers into darkness as thunderstorms with hurricane -force wind gusts and tennis ball-sized hail wreaked havoc in parts of the Midwest .

Video captured by Nate’s Dronography shows the giant tree after it sliced apart a Union Pier home in Berrien County. The tree crashed through the roof and landed on the ground. Fortunately, the home was not occupied.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning that indicated the possibility of destructive 80-mph winds was in effect for the region. A 66-mph wind gust was clocked 15 miles away.

More than 100 damage reports as a result of the storms were received from the Midwest to Great Lakes region on Tuesday, including a 76-mph gust at Detroit International Airport – which is as strong as a Category 1 hurricane .

More than 115,000 utility customers statewide were still without power as of Thursday morning.