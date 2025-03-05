Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Trio nearly struck by falling tree in Brooklyn

There is no word what caused the tree to fall, be it weather-related or just rot, but winds were gusting over 30 mph at the time of the incident.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Three people were nearly struck by a falling tree in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Massive falling tree nearly strikes trio walking on Brooklyn sidewalk

Three people were nearly struck by a falling tree in Brooklyn on Saturday.

NEW YORK -- Three people walking down a sidewalk in Brooklyn were seconds away from being struck by a massive falling tree Saturday.

A couple and the wife's brother were on their stroll just after 4 p.m. in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn when the tree fell.  

Tree falls on Brooklyn sidewalk

A tree nearly crashed into three people walking on a Brooklyn sidewalk on March 1, 2025. 

(TMX)

Video shows the family doing a short dance after surviving their encounter.

There is no word what caused the tree to fall, be it weather-related or just rot, but winds were gusting over 30 mph at the time of the incident.  

Tags
Loading...