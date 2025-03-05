Watch: Trio nearly struck by falling tree in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Three people walking down a sidewalk in Brooklyn were seconds away from being struck by a massive falling tree Saturday.

A couple and the wife's brother were on their stroll just after 4 p.m. in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn when the tree fell.

Video shows the family doing a short dance after surviving their encounter.

There is no word what caused the tree to fall, be it weather-related or just rot, but winds were gusting over 30 mph at the time of the incident.