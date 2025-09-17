Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Transformer catches fire and explodes during Outer Banks storms

The storm lashed the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday and Tuesday with coastal flooding and high winds.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
KITTY HAWK, N.C.– A power pole transformer in North Carolina exploded during thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday. 

Video showed the moment a fire started on a power pole in Kitty Hawk, burning up to the transformer. 

FINAL BURST OF RAIN FOR MID-ATLANTIC AS COASTAL STORM SLAMS VIRGINIA, NORTH CAROLINA WITH HIGH WINDS, FLOODING

A few moments later, the transformer exploded with a loud "pop."

"Woah," someone in the background of the video said as the explosion happened. 

SEE IT: NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE COLLAPSES INTO ATLANTIC OCEAN, 12TH IN 5 YEARS ALONG OUTER BANKS

Sparks flew out of the pole after the explosion, cascading to the ground. 

The storm lashed the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday and Tuesday with coastal flooding and high winds. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Though not tropical in nature, tropical-storm-force wind gusts of up to 60 mph were recorded near Jeanettes Pier in eastern North Carolina, causing power outages across the region. Waves higher than 12 feet were recorded on buoys offshore from Nags Head.

