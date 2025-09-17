Watch: Transformer catches fire and explodes during Outer Banks storms

KITTY HAWK, N.C.– A power pole transformer in North Carolina exploded during thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday.

Video showed the moment a fire started on a power pole in Kitty Hawk, burning up to the transformer.

A few moments later, the transformer exploded with a loud "pop."

"Woah," someone in the background of the video said as the explosion happened.

Sparks flew out of the pole after the explosion, cascading to the ground.

The storm lashed the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday and Tuesday with coastal flooding and high winds.

