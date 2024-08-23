Watch: Trampoline flies over Alabama home during sudden gusts

ATHENS, Ala. – A sudden gust of wind sent a trampoline flying over a two-story home in northern Alabama Thursday, and the surreal sight was captured on a doorbell video camera across the street.

The video begins with what appears to be a quiet day in the neighborhood in Athens. Then seemingly out of nowhere, a trampoline flies into the frame, hitting the apex of the roof of one home.

It bounces off of the roof and falls onto the front yard, in an upright position and with the safety net enclosure intact.

The wind then scoots the trampoline over onto the driveway, creating a loud screeching noise of metal sliding over pavement.

The peak wind gust measured at nearby Huntsville, Alabama's airport registered 39 mph Thursday.