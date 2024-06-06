Drone video: EF-2 tornado destroys buildings, overturns cars in Frazeysburg, Ohio

Aerial footage captured by the Frazeysburg Police Department shows the extensive destruction caused by the powerful tornado. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said their preliminary findings indicate EF-2 damage with max winds of 130 mph.
Aerial footage shows damage caused to the central Ohio town of Frazeysburg after severe storms lashed the region early Thursday morning, June 6, 2024.
FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio – Severe storms early Thursday morning triggered a powerful tornado that damaged the central Ohio town of Frazeysburg.
Aerial footage captured by the Frazeysburg Police Department shows the extensive destruction.There is significant roof damage to multiple buildings over several blocks, at least two toppled RVs and other outbuildings damaged or destroyed.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said their preliminary findings indicate EF-2 damage with max winds of 130 mph.