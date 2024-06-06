Drone video: EF-2 tornado destroys buildings, overturns cars in Frazeysburg, Ohio

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio – Severe storms early Thursday morning triggered a powerful tornado that damaged the central Ohio town of Frazeysburg.

Aerial footage captured by the Frazeysburg Police Department shows the extensive destruction. There is significant roof damage to multiple buildings over several blocks, at least two toppled RVs and other outbuildings damaged or destroyed.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said their preliminary findings indicate EF-2 damage with max winds of 130 mph.

Frazeysburg police issued a warning early Thursday morning about downed trees and power lines in the area and advised residents to "stay clear" while crews worked.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any life-threatening injuries at this time.