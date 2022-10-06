Providing hope for Hurricane Ian victims, one clean shirt at time

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Tide's Loads of Hope program and Matthew 25: Ministries are providing relief to Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian by washing, drying and folding their laundry.

"Sometimes having a fresh T-shirt or a pair of pants or anything like that can really have a huge impact on people that have just gone through such devastation," said Ben Williams, director of disaster relief at Matthew 25: Ministries.

"So, we're just trying to alleviate some of those stresses that people are going through, and as it says in the name; bring them hope during this difficult time," he added.

Tide Loads of Hope and Matthew 25: Ministries have been working together for nearly ten years, according to Williams. In that time, they have completed more than 20,000 loads of laundry in various disaster situations.

In addition to laundry services, the two organizations provide personal care supplies, cleaning items, ice, batteries and other essential items disaster victims might need.

The organizations plan to remain posted in Fort Myers, Florida, for at least several weeks, but will also partner with local organizations to continue to ship relief supplies for as long as the need continue, said Williams.

"This initial part of our response is so important to let people know that they're cared for and that they can have things like clean clothes again," he noted. "Then, we're committed to continue to help for as long as it takes."

Tide Loads of Hope is currently set up at 545 Pine Island Road in Fort Myers, Florida.

To learn more about these disaster relief efforts and Matthew 25: Ministries, you can find additional information here.