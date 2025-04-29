Thunderstorms packing 91-mph winds damage homes in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A potent storm system charging across the central U.S. on Tuesday knocked down trees onto homes and power poles in the Missouri community of Springfield.

Damage reports began to roll in on Tuesday morning near Springfield around the same time a tornado-warned storm moved into the area, part of the same system threatening people across a 2,000-mile stretch of the country.

At least 41,000 people in Missouri were without power on Tuesday morning, according to FindEnergy.com.

A 91-mph wind gust was recorded at Springfield Airport on Tuesday morning, as damage reports started coming in to local first responders.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said crews were busy responding to property damage across the community and blocked roads. The Springfield Fire Department was responding to downed power lines and fire calls due to the storm.

"Please stay home if you can," the department wrote on Facebook. "There are many obstacles on the roadways right now, which will cause delays in traffic."

Photos shared with FOX Weather show a large tree that fell on a home in Springfield.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Earlier in the day, students and staff at Ozark , Missouri, schools were told to shelter in place during a Tornado Warning .

These storms continue to move east on Tuesday, bringing impacts from the southern Plains to the Northeast.