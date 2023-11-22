12 tornadoes confirmed from Thanksgiving week severe weather outbreak along Gulf Coast

MARKSVILLE, La. – A dozen tornadoes have been confirmed across Louisiana and Mississippi from Monday evening’s severe weather outbreak, National Weather Service storm survey teams said.

Photos from the various scenes showed trees toppled to snapped off and scattered debris with some damage to homes. In Gorum, Louisiana, a trailer flipped over.

Seven of the tornadoes reached EF-1 strength on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, while the other five were rated EF-0.

HOW ARE TORNADOES RATED? THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE EXPLAINED

next Image 1 of 10

prev next Image 2 of 10

prev next Image 3 of 10

prev next Image 4 of 10

prev next Image 5 of 10

prev next Image 6 of 10

prev next Image 7 of 10

prev next Image 8 of 10

prev next Image 9 of 10

prev Image 10 of 10

Among the strongest tornadoes was an EF-1 that hit Gorum with estimated wind speeds of 105 mph. The tornado was on the ground for nearly 9 miles.

Another EF-1 with an estimated 105-mph peak wind hit Cottonport, Louisiana, and was estimated on the ground for 15 miles, NWS storm survey teams found.

The longest tornado track belonged to an EF-1 that struck Marksville, Louisiana, with 100-mph winds. It was 300 yards across and caused damage along its 23-mile-long journey.

HOW METEOROLOGISTS DETERMINE IF A TORNADO IS TO BLAME FOR STORM DAMAGE

Six of the tornadoes hit Mississippi, the strongest being an EF-1 that struck the town of Sharon with 95-mph winds.

The two weakest tornadoes of the dozen were also in Mississippi. They were on the ground for less than a third of a mile and were only 50 yards across.

No one was injured in any of the tornadoes.