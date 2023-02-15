Thai soccer captain who survived flooded cave in 2018 with team dies in UK at 17

LEICESTER, England – A 17-year-old who was part of a dramatic two-week rescue of his soccer team and coach from a flooded cave system in 2018 has died in the United Kingdom.

Duangpetch Promthep, also known as Dom, was the captain of the Wild Boars team trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province.

The exact cause of his death is still unknown. However, early reports from the UK say the teen was found unconscious in his dorm room at Brooke House College Football Academy, a soccer academy in Leicester, England. He later died at a local hospital, Reuters reports.

RACE TO ESCAPE: HOW ANESTHESIA HELPED WITH SOCCER TEAM’S RESCUE FROM THAILAND CAVE

Supatpong Methigo, a Buddhist monk who used to teach the boys in Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province, shared the news of Promthep's death on social media.

"Duangphet Phromthep has gone to a good place, the place you wished for," Methigo posted on Facebook. "I hope that the dharma of the teacher who taught you will be with you everywhere and in the next life. I wish to be your disciple again."

Kiatisak Senamueang, former Thai national team captain and president of the Chico Foundation which helped Promthep finalize a scholarship for future studies, said his former student had a dream to be a professional soccer player and join the national team.

"Dom is a student of the teacher who is lovely, polite, gentle, kind," he said.

WATCH: RESCUERS REACH TRAPPED SOCCER TEAM INSIDE THAILAND CAVE

Promthep's team was trapped for 18 days between June 23 and July 10, 2018, and was eventually rescued with only minor injuries by a group of experienced divers.

Australian anesthesiologist and cave diver Dr. Richard Harris was one of the heroic cave divers who eventually helped lead the boys out to safety. He said the early start to the monsoon season was why the boys became trapped.

"It was the rain that caught the kids in the cave in the first place," he told FOX Weather last July on the four-year anniversary of the rescue. "That really defined the whole event."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Harris said if it wasn't for the early monsoon, the children would have been able to walk straight out again the same way they got in.

"But the impending continuing rain was the factor in determining a very short timeline that we had to rescue the children," Harris said.

Initially, when the group entered the cave, there was no inclement weather around, and a sign outside the cave warned people that the period from July to November was the cave flooding season.

Harris said the fear was that if divers tried to take the boys through this flooded cave with diving equipment, they would panic and drown themselves and the rescuers. One by one, the members of the soccer team and their coach were taken out of the cave and brought to safety.