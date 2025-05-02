Firefighters gain upper hand in raging wildfires in Israel

JERUSALEM – Firefighters in Israel report gaining control over several significant wildfires around Jerusalem that forced evacuations and scorched thousands of acres.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a national emergency as flames shut down the main thoroughfare between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Authorities reported that at least 5,000 acres had burned, with flames approaching populated residential areas and historical sites.

"This wave of fires is a threat to human life, to communities – and to Jerusalem. This is not just a fire in the field, it is a national danger," Netanyahu said while addressing personnel at the fire management center.

International assistance has reportedly arrived from Greece, Cyprus and Italy, with pledges of support from at least a dozen other countries.

Firefighters have been attacking the flames from both the ground and the air, but gusty winds have hindered aerial operations.

It is unclear if any homes or businesses have been destroyed in the firestorm, but photos from the burn zone show several damaged vehicles.

Adding to the crisis is what has been described as one of the driest periods in the last century.

Aside from temperatures reaching around 100 °F, the Israel Meteorological Service reported that many of the country’s weather observation sites have received only about half the precipitation expected five months into the year.

The Middle Eastern country lies in a transition zone between desert-type weather in the southern region and a more Mediterranean climate in the north.

According to climate data provided to the World Meteorological Organization, Jerusalem receives around 21 inches of rainfall annually, with most occurring during the winter months.

The driest months are July and August, when there is typically no measurable rainfall — meaning the country's most arid period may still lie ahead.

The Jordan River, an important watershed for Israel as well as Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Palestine, was reported to be flowing at low levels, despite the region being at the end of its wet season.