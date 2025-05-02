Search
Firefighters gain upper hand in raging wildfires in Israel

The Israel Meteorological Service said temperatures around 100 °F in combination with one of the most significant droughts in a century has caused the heightened wildfire danger. Large parts of the Middle Eastern country have only reported seeing half their average rainfall during what typically is the wet season from October to March.

By Andrew Wulfeck
After international assistance, Israeli authorities reported making progress in containing wildfires that erupted around Jerusalem. 

Firefighters work to contain raging wildfires in Israel

JERUSALEM – Firefighters in Israel report gaining control over several significant wildfires around Jerusalem that forced evacuations and scorched thousands of acres.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a national emergency as flames shut down the main thoroughfare between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Authorities reported that at least 5,000 acres had burned, with flames approaching populated residential areas and historical sites.

"This wave of fires is a threat to human life, to communities – and to Jerusalem. This is not just a fire in the field, it is a national danger," Netanyahu said while addressing personnel at the fire management center.

RARE SNOW BLANKETS SAHARA DUNES IN NORTH AFRICA

  • Israel wildfires
    Image 1 of 3

    An Israeli firefighting helicopter pours water on one of the fire spots of the wildfires that burn around Jerusalem, Israel on April 30, 2025. (Photo by ORI AVIRAM/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Israel wildfires
    Image 2 of 3

    TOPSHOT - Flames engulf trees during a forest fire near the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh on April 30, 2025. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Israel wildfires
    Image 3 of 3

    TOPSHOT - A firefighter airplane flies over burned trees after a fire near the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh, on May 2, 2025. Bushfires that erupted near Jerusalem were largely brought under control on May 1, authorities said, with major roads reopened and firefighting teams still tackling lingering hotspots. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

International assistance has reportedly arrived from Greece, Cyprus and Italy, with pledges of support from at least a dozen other countries.

Firefighters have been attacking the flames from both the ground and the air, but gusty winds have hindered aerial operations.

It is unclear if any homes or businesses have been destroyed in the firestorm, but photos from the burn zone show several damaged vehicles.

Adding to the crisis is what has been described as one of the driest periods in the last century.

Aside from temperatures reaching around 100 °F, the Israel Meteorological Service reported that many of the country’s weather observation sites have received only about half the precipitation expected five months into the year.

Israel wildfires

A charred truck on the side of the road after a forest fire near the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh, on May 2, 2025. Bushfires that erupted near Jerusalem were largely brought under control on May 1, authorities said, with major roads reopened and firefighting teams still tackling lingering hotspots.

(Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

SOMETHING UNUSUAL IS HAPPENING IN THE TROPICS WITH LESS THAN A MONTH TO GO BEFORE HURRICANE SEASON

The Middle Eastern country lies in a transition zone between desert-type weather in the southern region and a more Mediterranean climate in the north.

According to climate data provided to the World Meteorological Organization, Jerusalem receives around 21 inches of rainfall annually, with most occurring during the winter months.

The driest months are July and August, when there is typically no measurable rainfall — meaning the country's most arid period may still lie ahead.

The Jordan River, an important watershed for Israel as well as Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Palestine, was reported to be flowing at low levels, despite the region being at the end of its wet season.

Precipitation percent of normal map

(Israel Meteorological Service / FOX Weather)

