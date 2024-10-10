Watch: 15 saved from Milton's destruction after tree crashes into Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. – Police rushed to the scene after a massive tree crashed into a Tampa home during Hurricane Milton's onslaught, evacuating the terrified family to safety.

A desperate 911 call alerted officers to 15 people, including children, trapped inside a single-story home as the storm battered the area. Just two miles away, Tampa police were seeking shelter when they received the urgent plea.

"Every member of this department is committed to the safety of our community," Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "The swift actions taken by these officers during a break in the storm bands provided this family with a sense of safety in a time of fear and uncertainty."

Officers arrived and successfully evacuated all occupants from the damaged home, transporting them to the nearest shelter. Before departing, one officer shut off the main power to the house.