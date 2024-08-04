Watch: Tropical Storm Debby floods Tampa area while inching toward Florida landfall

TAMPA BAY – Photos and videos captured around the Tampa Bay area on Sunday show wind, rain and flooding as Tropical Storm Debby moves toward Florida.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Monday. Until then, Floridians, such as those in the Tampa Bay area, feel its presence.

Footage shot by FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows how the wind produced violent waves that crashed onto the shore in Tampa Bay.

In the footage shown below, sheets of rain dump water on a Tampa Bay waterfront property as tree branches bend in the wind.

The video above captures images of wind and rain battering a pier in St. Petersburg. As the camera angle moves from the shore to the water, waves can be seen churning.

Images shot in a Treasure Island neighborhood show flooded roadways between homes.

The city of St. Petersburg was also slammed by heavy rain and powerful wind.

The storm has already caused damage, such as a downed streetlight in a Clearwater Beach neighborhood.

Waves were also hammering the shores of Venice, which is located south of Tampa.

After making landfall in Florida, Debby is expected to bring powerful wind and heavy rain to Georgia and the Carolinas.