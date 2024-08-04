Search
Watch: Tropical Storm Debby floods Tampa area while inching toward Florida landfall

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Monday.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Powerful wind and rain pummel St. Petersburg on Sunday as Tropical Storm Debby makes its way toward Florida. Aug. 4, 2024. 00:36

Tropical Storm Debby creates blustery conditions in Florida

Powerful wind and rain pummel St. Petersburg on Sunday as Tropical Storm Debby makes its way toward Florida. Aug. 4, 2024.

TAMPA BAY – Photos and videos captured around the Tampa Bay area on Sunday show wind, rain and flooding as Tropical Storm Debby moves toward Florida.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Monday. Until then, Floridians, such as those in the Tampa Bay area, feel its presence.

Footage shot by FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows how the wind produced violent waves that crashed onto the shore in Tampa Bay.

Waves strike near a Tampa Bay roadway.

(Robert Ray  / FOX Weather)

In the footage shown below, sheets of rain dump water on a Tampa Bay waterfront property as tree branches bend in the wind.

Footage shot in Tampa Bay shows this waterfront property being lashed by wind and rain. (Courtesy: @JodiBisback / X) 00:50

Wind, rain lash Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Footage shot in Tampa Bay shows this waterfront property being lashed by wind and rain. (Courtesy: @JodiBisback / X)

The video above captures images of wind and rain battering a pier in St. Petersburg. As the camera angle moves from the shore to the water, waves can be seen churning.

Images shot in a Treasure Island neighborhood show flooded roadways between homes.

Flooding in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Treasure Island, Florida. Aug. 4, 2024.

(@TresIslandFL / X / FOX Weather)

The city of St. Petersburg was also slammed by heavy rain and powerful wind.

Wind and rain in St. Petersburg, Florida. Aug. 4, 2024.

(Johnny Fitrakis via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The storm has already caused damage, such as a downed streetlight in a Clearwater Beach neighborhood.

Downed street light from the 1700 block of Great Brikhill Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Aug. 4, 2024.

(@myclearwaterPD / X)

Waves were also hammering the shores of Venice, which is located south of Tampa. 

Video shot on Sunday shows waves violently churning off the coast of Venice, Florida. Aug. 4, 2024. (Courtesy: @CityofVeniceFL / X) 01:12

Powerful waves pummel Florida's southwestern coast ahead of Debby

Video shot on Sunday shows waves violently churning off the coast of Venice, Florida. Aug. 4, 2024. (Courtesy: @CityofVeniceFL / X)

After making landfall in Florida, Debby is expected to bring powerful wind and heavy rain to Georgia and the Carolinas. 

