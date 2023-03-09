See: Majestic cross appears in Idaho amid blowing snow

Search
BOISE, Idaho – A sign of peace and comfort illuminated the night sky over Idaho as blowing snow reduced visibility.

Boise’s well-known Table Rock Cross shined bright Wednesday evening amid a Snow Squall Warning that was issued for the area.

The Boise Police Department posted a photo one of their officers took of the cross on Facebook as the snow started to fall near Warm Springs and Walling.

"Have a safe night Boise," the department said.

LIGHTNING FROM THE HEAVENS: RELIGIOUS SYMBOLS NOT IMMUNE TO ACTS OF MOTHER NATURE

After quite a day in Ada County, Idaho, on Wednesday, a Boise Police Department officer took a photo of Table Rock as the snow started to fall.

(Boise Police Department)

A heavy band of snow moved through Ada County on Wednesday evening, reducing visibilities and causing slippery driving conditions, the National Weather Service said.

A much stronger system is expected Thursday night into Friday and could bring heavy mountain snow, mostly valley rain and strong winds.

