Watch: Surfers rescue of fisherman knocked off jetty during New Jersey surfing competition

AVALON, N.J.– A group of surfers in New Jersey rescued a man who fell into rough waters during a surfing competition in Avalon.

The surfers were competing in The Jetty Battle for Cape May County on Oct. 20, when a large wave knocked a fisherman off the jetty and into the ocean.

In video from the rescue, a surfer on a yellow board swims toward the man, extending his arm out to grab him when a large wave crashes into both of them.

After the wave subsides, the fisherman grabs onto the board as several other surfers swim toward him.

The surfer who saved the man posted about the rescue and surfing competition to Instagram.

"Absolutely wild rescue today during the contest at the Avalon jetty," he said in the post. "Happy that the fisherman and everybody else involved was alright."