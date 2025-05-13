6.0 quake rattles southern Greece prompting local tsunami alert

FRY, Greece -- A strong earthquake rattled the waters just off the Greek island of Crete Tuesday evening, with shaking felt across the region in the middle of the night.



The magnitude 6.0 quake struck just before 2 a.m. local time Wednesday (7 p.m. ET Tuesday) and was centered just 10 miles south of Fry, Greece and about 70 miles east of Ágios Nikólaos on Crete, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The quake was deep, measured at nearly 50 miles below the Earth’s surface.

Greece's Ministry for Climate Crisis & Civil Protection issued a social media post advising those in the local area to get away from the coast due to a possible risk of a tsunami.

There are no initial reports of damage or injuries yet.



The quake comes a few months after the Greek Islands endured weeks of shaking as a mysterious earthquake swarm triggered hundreds of quakes off the popular tourist spot of Santorini, sending thousands to evacuate.

Those quakes eventually subsided. Wednesday morning’s quake was centered roughly 150 miles south of where the swarm had occurred, and it’s unclear if it was related.