Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Utah hiker rescued after being swept 300 feet downstream amid flash flooding

According to officials, a sudden thunderstorm struck the area while he was exploring the canyon, and he was swept away in a flash flood, which carried him approximately 300 feet downstream.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
As we head into spring and temperatures start warming up, visitors to one Utah park were treated to a rare sight. These waterfalls only flow when the nearby reservoir has to release water for flood control. Utah's snowpack is twice that of an average year so far.

Watch rare waterfalls in Utah courtesy of excessive snow

As we head into spring and temperatures start warming up, visitors to one Utah park were treated to a rare sight. These waterfalls only flow when the nearby reservoir has to release water for flood control. Utah's snowpack is twice that of an average year so far.

KANE COUNTY, Utah – Deputies from the Kane County Sheriff's Office leaped into action last week to save a stranded Utah hiker who was swept up in a raging flash flood at the Hurricane Wash Trailhead.

A sudden thunderstorm struck the area Saturday while the hiker was exploring the canyon, and he was swept away in a flash flood that carried him approximately 300 feet downstream, according to Kane County Sheriff's spokesperson Rod Willis. 

Luckily, the hiker was able to escape the rushing water by climbing a tree and waiting until the flooding receded. 

The Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero Bureau Division successfully hoisted the victim from the canyon, where he was then transported to a medical helicopter to a nearby facility for further evaluation. Officials reported he sustained only minor injuries.

The victim was with a companion at the time before being separated, and they were fortunately found safe.

A hiker in Utah was rescued after being swept 300 feet downstream amid flash flooding.

A hiker in Utah was rescued after being swept 300 feet downstream amid flash flooding.

But the rescue response encountered its own storm-related challenges. 

Much of the surrounding area was ravaged by the flash flooding, leading to significant road damage and impassable conditions. Seven vehicles became stranded, necessitating emergency help.

A muddy and wet scene in Utah as first responders direct travelers through flood conditions.

A muddy and wet scene in Utah as first responders direct travelers through flood conditions.

ZION NATIONAL PARK REOPENS POPULAR TRAIL NEARLY 2 YEARS AFTER DAMAGING ROCKFALL

First responders were able to construct new routes and restore road access quickly.

Tags
Loading...