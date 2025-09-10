Utah hiker rescued after being swept 300 feet downstream amid flash flooding

KANE COUNTY, Utah – Deputies from the Kane County Sheriff's Office leaped into action last week to save a stranded Utah hiker who was swept up in a raging flash flood at the Hurricane Wash Trailhead.

A sudden thunderstorm struck the area Saturday while the hiker was exploring the canyon, and he was swept away in a flash flood that carried him approximately 300 feet downstream, according to Kane County Sheriff's spokesperson Rod Willis.

Luckily, the hiker was able to escape the rushing water by climbing a tree and waiting until the flooding receded.

The Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero Bureau Division successfully hoisted the victim from the canyon, where he was then transported to a medical helicopter to a nearby facility for further evaluation. Officials reported he sustained only minor injuries.

The victim was with a companion at the time before being separated, and they were fortunately found safe.

But the rescue response encountered its own storm-related challenges.

Much of the surrounding area was ravaged by the flash flooding, leading to significant road damage and impassable conditions. Seven vehicles became stranded, necessitating emergency help.

First responders were able to construct new routes and restore road access quickly.