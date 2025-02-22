Watch: Stranded snowmobiler airlifted to safety from Montana mountain

Footage shot on Wednesday shows a snowmobiler being hoisted into a rescue helicopter after he became stranded on a mountain in northwestern Montana.

A team with Two Bear Air Rescue was dispatched at 3 a.m. local time to find the man, whose snowmobile had gotten stuck in a creek, according to officials with the private air rescue service.

They noted that the victim had gotten wet and was suffering from hypothermia, but to help stay warm, he dug a cave into the snow.

In the video of his rescue, the snowmobiler can be seen in the snow cave, waving a piece of debris at the helicopter that had been deployed to save him.

All the while, trees and bushes nearby are whipping and flailing, indicating powerful winds during that cold early morning.

Temperatures were well below freezing on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.