Small Long Island town faces long-term rebuilding efforts after catastrophic flooding

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – A hamlet on Long Island, New York, is undergoing an extended cleanup and rebuilding effort due to overnight flooding, which town officials describe as catastrophic damage, possibly lasting for years.

A rare Flash Flood Emergency was issued early Monday morning for parts of Long Island following a slow-moving storm that brought heavy rainfall to the greater New York City area.

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro said the light of day Monday is revealing a tremendous amount of damage from the storm's prolonged downpour after nearly 10 inches of rain fell in Stony Brook.

The flash floods resulted in mudslides and washed out several roads, causing considerable damage in Stony Brook, where floods were captured on video causing an entire street to collapse.

CONNECTICUT, LONG ISLAND FACE RENEWED SEVERE WEATHER THREAT MONDAY FOLLOWING CATASTROPHIC FLOODING

"We are certain there will be more as we continue to inspect infrastructure across the town," he added.

Losquadro said many state and county roads leading through the town were still impassible Monday afternoon.

"Do not travel unless absolutely necessary and never try to drive through standing water," he warned. "Many road endings across the North Shore have suffered serious damage or collapse as well."

1 DEAD, 1 MISSING IN CONNECTICUT AFTER CATASTROPHIC FLOODING LEAVES TRAILS OF DESTRUCTION

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico captured the "catastrophic damage" on video caused by flooding across the North Shore and the extensive damage to roadways and homes.

"The entire Mill Pond at Avalon emptied across the now-collapsed roadway," Panico stressed on social media.

Town officials said they are working with county, state and federal partners to develop a damage estimate and seek assistance from those levels of government.