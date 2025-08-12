'Very high' fire danger at Yellowstone National Park prompts restrictions

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – As the wildfire season continues in the U.S., Yellowstone National Park is now under a serious fire threat.

According to the National Park Service, Stage 1 fire restrictions took effect Tuesday at Yellowstone due to a "very high" fire danger level.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, a Stage 1 threat imposes restrictions aimed at preventing the start of wildfires resulting from human activities.

In the frontcountry and developed areas of the national park, activities such as smoking are prohibited except in specific circumstances.

Restrictions are tighter in the backcountry and on the trails of the park. That is where the use of charcoal and wood campfires are prohibited, even if they are in an established fire ring.

According to the NPS, the following is always prohibited in Yellowstone:

Discharging fireworks or firearms.

Using explosives or pyrotechnic devices.

Abandoning or failing to attend a campfire.

Driving vehicles off-road.

Smoking in thermal areas and all posted and designated areas such as trails.

Wood campfires at the Fishing Bridge RV Park, Shoshone Lake backcountry campsites or any backcountry campsite without a rock or metal fire ring to contain the spread of the fire.

Negligently starting a wildland fire may result in fines and/or imprisonment, the NPS said.