Man found stranded on cliff 2 days after getting left behind during birthday outing

When the group was ready to leave around 7 p.m., they were unable to find the man. People apart from the birthday celebration left the missing man with a few supplies before leaving him behind that evening, deputies said.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. – A 42-year-old man was finally rescued in Arizona two days after getting stuck on a cliff and being left behind by fellow travelers at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

On Tuesday, while the Mohave County Sheriff's office was responding to a separate call for a stranded driver near Bonelli Bay, the station received a 911 call from a fisherman near Kingman Wash who heard someone yelling for help and that they needed water.

Once the stranded driver was found and taken care of, deputies called the National Park Service (NPS) Dispatch at Lake Mead about the screaming person at Kingman Wash.

"At that time, NPS told us that they had received a separate missing person report around noon the day before in the area of Kingman Wash at Lake Mead of a 42-year-old male who had not been located," the Mohave County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

View from the top of a hill where first responders helped lead the stranded individual down the steep terrain towards the shoreline.

According to deputies, the man was a part of a larger family group celebrating a birthday on July 29. When the group was ready to leave around 7 p.m., they were unable to find the man. They left the missing man with a few supplies before leaving him behind that evening, deputies said. 

Despite those factors, the man was not reported missing to the NPS by family and friends until noon the next day, according to police.

Steep terrain that first responders walked through to reach a stranded man at the Lake Mead Recreational Area in Arizona.

Shortly after rescue teams arrived the next day, they were notified by people fishing nearby of a man yelling for help from the top of a hill, and were able to make verbal contact despite no clear visuals.

According to the Mohave Sheriff's Office, the victim was found with no shirt, shoes, food, or water. First responders were able to safely guide the man to the shoreline, where an NPS boat transported him to medics waiting on the Nevada side of the lake to be checked out.

A stranded man was found at Lake Mead Recreational Area after over 24 hours alone.

"It remains unclear why Mohave County was not initially notified of the missing person report filed with NPS the day before," read a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in response to the delayed rescue."

