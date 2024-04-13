Deputies rescue 2 hypothermic victims from frigid Washington lake after canoe capsizes

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A pair of Washington deputies are being praised as heroes after saving two men who had fallen into icy water after capsizing their canoe and were suffering from early stages of hypothermia.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-1-1 caller told deputies about 3:40 p.m. Thursday that the victims were yelling for help on Horseshoe Lake.

WHY HYPOTHERMIA HAPPENS FASTER IN COLD WATER

Deputies Benjamin Stolz and Eric Reyes took immediate action to rescue two men estimated to be in their 60s who were found soaking wet sitting on a log in the middle of the waters about 200 yards away from shore.

The two victims told deputies they were struggling after being in the frigid water for around 50 minutes and didn't think they could hold on much longer.

Acording to deputies, the estimated water temperature was in the 40s, which can cause hypothermia symptoms such as uncontrollable shivering, loss of dexterity, slurred speech and disorientation. These symptoms can be life-threatening.

WHAT IS HYPOTHERMIA?

With help on the way but still in transit, the deputies commandeered a small boat and kayak from shore and took off their ballistic vests, aware of the possibility of falling into the cold water themselves. They left one of their radios with a neighbor to inform dispatchers if they had fallen into the water while they ventured out in the rescue.

The deputies began crossing the waters in the unsteady boat with no lifejacket available but a kayak in tow.

Stolz and Reyes eventually rescued the two men who could not use their legs due to the severe cold. They used a kayak to bring them back to shore as firefighters and paramedics treated them for hypothermia.

7 WAS TO STAY SAFE ON ICE AND WHAT TO DO IF YOU FALL THROUGH

"Both deputies realized this was an extremely dangerous situation that demanded immediate action, and they risked their own safety to save two men in desperate need," Nowels said. "I am extremely proud of their actions and thankful all four are safe."

The victims were transported to an area hospital for additional care and are expected to recover.