More flooding in Spain prompts evacuations as several inches of rain fall in Costa del Sol

According to the City Council of Malaga, houses along the Campanillas River in the district of Campanillas were evacuated because of being at risk of significant flooding.
Thirty-nine dogs and 41 horses were freed by the fire department from an equestrian club in Malaga that was beginning to flood. The council said the equestrian club requested help freeing the animals from approximately 3 feet of water and mud.
On Wednesday, more rainfall inundated several cities, including Malaga, Granada, northern Castellón and southern Tarragona, according to Spain's weather authority, AEMET. In Barx, a town in Valencia, rainfall totals exceeded 2.25 inches by 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to AEMET.
Transportation services in Malaga and Valencia were suspended on Wednesday due to the flooding.
High-speed train services from Malaga to Madrid were suspended by Spain's Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, due to water affecting the line's safety system.
Renfe, Spain's national railway service, has suspended service on the Valencia Core commuter railway lines until Friday.
Heavy rain is expected to continue through Thursday. The eastern Tarragona and southern Malaga provinces were placed under red warnings to indicate the amount of rainfall expected in the area, AEMET said.
Image 1 of 5
MALAGA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 13: Some travellers trying to reach the Maria Zambrano train station on November 13, 2024 in Malaga, Spain. Spanish authorities have issued a red weather alert for extreme rain and flooding in Malaga, a popular tourist destination in the south of the country, and Tarragona in the northeast. The warnings come just weeks after devastating flash floods killed at least 220 people in eastern Spain, with the city of Valencia particularly hard hit by an intense rainfall event, known as a cold drop, or DANA weather system. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 5
MALAGA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 13: A man crosses a bridge over the Guadalmedina river near the Malaga city's historic centre on November 13, 2024 in Malaga, Spain. Spanish authorities have issued a red weather alert for extreme rain and flooding in Malaga, a popular tourist destination in the south of the country, and Tarragona in the northeast. The warnings come just weeks after devastating flash floods killed at least 220 people in eastern Spain, with the city of Valencia particularly hard hit by an intense rainfall event, known as a cold drop, or DANA weather system. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 5
MALAGA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 13: Police officers help a woman cross a flooded street nearby the El Perchel quarter on November 13, 2024 in Malaga, Spain. Spanish authorities have issued a red weather alert for extreme rain and flooding in Malaga, a popular tourist destination in the south of the country, and Tarragona in the northeast. The warnings come just weeks after devastating flash floods killed at least 220 people in eastern Spain, with the city of Valencia particularly hard hit by an intense rainfall event, known as a cold drop, or DANA weather system. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 5
MALAGA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 13: People trying to open sewers in the neighbourhoods of Marmoles and Perchel on November 13, 2024 in Malaga, Spain. Spanish authorities have issued a red weather alert for extreme rain and flooding in Malaga, a popular tourist destination in the south of the country, and Tarragona in the northeast. The warnings come just weeks after devastating flash floods killed at least 220 people in eastern Spain, with the city of Valencia particularly hard hit by an intense rainfall event, known as a cold drop, or DANA weather system. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 5
Police forces and firefighters work to evacuate mud from sewers in Paiporta, south of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 13, 2024 in the aftermath of deadly flooding. Spain closed schools and evacuated residents as heavy rains lashed the country on November 13, two weeks after its worst floods in a generation killed more than 200 people.
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP )
First responders worked hard on Wednesday to clear mud from sewers to help with flood preparation.
Agents wearing protective jumpsuits take part in cleaning works in a street covered in mud in Paiporta, south of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 13, 2024 in the aftermath of deadly flooding. Spain closed schools and evacuated residents as heavy rains lashed the country on November 13, two weeks after its worst floods in a generation killed more than 200 people.
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP / Getty Images)
Some areas of Costa del Sol could receive upwards of 4.7 inches of rain in the next 12 hours.