Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Southern California with shaking reported in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Southern California was rattled by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was recorded nearly 4 miles west of Muscoy, California, some 50 miles east of Los Angeles, at 9:32 a.m. PT (12:32 p.m. ET). The USGS said it struck at a depth of just over 3 miles.

Information about the earthquake in Southern California on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Multiple reports from the USGS indicated that shaking was felt across the Los Angeles metro area.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Reports of where the earthquake was felt in Southern California on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Weather for updates.