Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Southern California with shaking reported in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Southern California was rattled by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake was recorded nearly 4 miles west of Muscoy, California, some 50 miles east of Los Angeles, at 9:32 a.m. PT (12:32 p.m. ET). The USGS said it struck at a depth of just over 3 miles.
Multiple reports from the USGS indicated that shaking was felt across the Los Angeles metro area.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
