Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes Southern California

SAN DIEGO – Residents in Southern California were jolted awake by an earthquake early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported about 7 miles east-northeast of Borrego Springs, California, about 1:39 a.m. local time.

The earthquake was located at a depth of about 6.5 miles.

The earthquake was first reported as a magnitude 4.0 before being downgraded to a magnitude 3.9 and then magnitude 3.7.

According to reports on the USGS website, shaking was felt in communities in the San Diego and Escondido areas.

Several aftershocks have also been reported, with most being reported at magnitude 2.0 or lower.

The USGS said that the ShakeAlert system was activated to alert people in the area of potential shaking from the earthquake.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.