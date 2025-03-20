Search
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes Southern California

The magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported about 7 miles east-northeast of Borrego Springs, California, about 1:39 a.m. local time.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

SAN DIEGO – Residents in Southern California were jolted awake by an earthquake early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported about 7 miles east-northeast of Borrego Springs, California, about 1:39 a.m. local time.

The earthquake was located at a depth of about 6.5 miles.

This graphic shows information on a magnitude 3.7 earthquake in California on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

The earthquake was first reported as a magnitude 4.0 before being downgraded to a magnitude 3.9 and then magnitude 3.7.

According to reports on the USGS website, shaking was felt in communities in the San Diego and Escondido areas.

Several aftershocks have also been reported, with most being reported at magnitude 2.0 or lower.

The USGS said that the ShakeAlert system was activated to alert people in the area of potential shaking from the earthquake.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

