Watch: South Carolina lightning strike causes frightening transformer explosion

The video shows the moment when the bolt of lightning struck, causing a transformer on the other side of the road to explode.

Incredible video coming from South Carolina shows the moment when a bolt of lightning caused a spectacular explosion and fire in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Aug, 11, 2025.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – An intense video recorded in South Carolina shows the moment when a bolt of lightning caused a transformer to explode in spectacular fashion on Monday.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 and Shelmore Boulevard.

An incredible video shared by the Mount Pleasant Police Department in South Carolina shows the moment when lightning struck and caused an explosion and power outages on Aug. 11, 2025.

The video shows the moment when the bolt of lightning struck during the thunderstorm, causing a transformer on the other side of the road to explode.

Flames shot into the sky where the bolt of lightning hit, while the transformer on the opposite side exploded and sent sparks flying through the air.

Police said the incident brought down wires across the roadway and caused widespread power outages.

  • This image comes from video shared by the Mount Pleasant Police Department showing a lightning strike and explosion on Aug. 11, 2025.
    This image comes from video shared by the Mount Pleasant Police Department showing a lightning strike and explosion on Aug. 11, 2025. (@MountPleasantPD/X)

    This image comes from video shared by the Mount Pleasant Police Department showing a lightning strike and explosion on Aug. 11, 2025. (@MountPleasantPD/X)

    This image comes from video shared by the Mount Pleasant Police Department showing a lightning strike and explosion on Aug. 11, 2025. (@MountPleasantPD/X)

    This image comes from video shared by the Mount Pleasant Police Department showing a lightning strike and explosion on Aug. 11, 2025. (@MountPleasantPD/X)

    This image comes from video shared by the Mount Pleasant Police Department showing a lightning strike and explosion on Aug. 11, 2025. (@MountPleasantPD/X)

First responders managed traffic at seven intersections across the area for about three hours until repairs were made.

This graphic provides information on lightning strikes in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on Aug. 11, 2025.

Police said no injuries were reported and Dominion Energy was able to respond quickly, restoring power and removing the downed wires.

