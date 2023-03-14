Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Possible heavy snow to blame in Minnesota mall roof collapse

City officials said a roof reportedly collapsed around 9 a.m. at the Applebee’s restaurant in the mall. Officials did not say what may have caused the roof to cave in, though photos show a large amount of snow on the caved-in roof.

By FOX 9 Staff Source FOX 9
Duluth officials say the roof collapsed at the city mall, but did not specify what may have caused the roof to cave in, though photos show a large amount of snow. 00:37

Heavy snow falls through roof at Minnesota mall

Duluth officials say the roof collapsed at the city mall, but did not specify what may have caused the roof to cave in, though photos show a large amount of snow.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday morning, a roof collapsed at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, Minnesota

City officials said a roof reportedly collapsed around 9 a.m. at the Applebee’s restaurant in the mall. Officials did not say what may have caused the roof to cave in, though photos show a large amount of snow on the caved-in roof.

People inside the mall were evacuated, and the public was asked to stay away from the area. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • Image 1 of 3

    A roof collapsed at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth on Tuesday. (Kayla Tharaldson)

  • Image 2 of 3

    A roof collapsed at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth on Tuesday. (Kayla Tharaldson)

  • Image 3 of 3

    A roof collapsed at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth on Tuesday. (Kayla Tharaldson)

Duluth has received 116.4 inches of snow this winter, including more than a foot of snow over the weekend. The city is 19.1 inches away from breaking the record for the snowiest winter in Duluth since 1885, the National Weather Service in Duluth said on Monday

Duluth is also asking residents to keep gas meters, furnaces, boilers, and dryer vents clear after all the snow and ice this season. The city says doing this "preventative action will help residents and property owners avoid unscheduled gas outages or unintended gas releases and keep gas appliances functioning properly."

This alert comes after officials in South Dakota asked residents to ensure snow isn't covering gas meters following two house explosions

This is a developing story. 

Tags
Loading.