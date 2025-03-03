5 passengers injured on flight from Missouri to Houston due to significant turbulence

WACO, Texas – Five people were injured and required hospitalization after a flight from Missouri to Texas experienced significant turbulence, leading to an emergency landing.

A SkyWest flight operating as United Express was forced to divert to Waco Regional Airport on Sunday while en route from Springfield, Missouri, to Houston, Texas.

SkyWest flight 5690 was carrying 31 people, including 28 passengers, from Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Upon arrival, medical personnel evaluated the passengers, the airline said. Five passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"SkyWest and United are making sure all customers get the care they need and dispatched another aircraft to fly the customers from Waco to Houston," SkyWest Airlines said in a written statement to FOX Weather.

The flight ultimately landed in Houston about 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to FlightAware.com.

In addition to the Springfield flight, two other American Airlines flights en route to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were diverted to Waco due to Sunday evening's storms, FOX 26 in Houston reported. All three flights eventually continued to their destination.