Skier killed after avalanche sweeps down northeast Oregon mountain

NORTH POWDER, Ore. – A 37-year-old skier was killed after being overtaken by an avalanche in Oregon on Wednesday, according to local officials.

The incident occurred on Gunsight Mountain, which is located near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort in northeast Oregon, while Nicholas Scott Burks was skiing with fellow experienced backcountry skier William Sterling Sloop.

Sloop was the first to make his way down the chute of the mountain. Upon arriving at the bottom, he turned to watch Burks ski down.

But as Burks made his way down, he was overtaken by an avalanche, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies noted that both men were equipped with avalanche airbags and beacons. So Sloop, uninjured, turned on his transceiver and was able to locate Burks near a tree.

People at the mountain resort witnessed the avalanche and immediately notified first responders, according to officials.

They also helped with efforts to resuscitate Burks, including performing CPR. But Burks was later pronounced dead at the scene.