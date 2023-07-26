Renewed Alaska volcano explosion shoots ash cloud 15,000 feet into air

UNIMAK ISLAND, Alaska – Explosive eruptive activity occurred once again Wednesday morning at the Shishaldin Volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) said a low-level ash cloud was sent about 15,000 feet into the air. The plume was moving east-northeast as the National Weather Service issued an aviation advisory warning of hazardous weather in progress for the ash cloud.

A Marine Weather Statement has also been issued for possible trace ash on waters northeast of the volcano.

"Based on previous eruption cycles, significant ash emissions are likely to continue for the next few hours," the observatory said. "Pyroclastic and mudflows are likely on the volcano's immediate flanks."

ALASKA'S SHISHALDIN VOLCANO EXPLOSION SENDS ASH AND STEAM 40,000 FEET INTO THE AIR

Explosion signals were detected in infrasound data since at least 2 a.m. Wednesday local time, the AVO said.

This follows a several-hour increase in seismic tremor and an increase in temperatures at the volcano seen in satellite data. The AVO issued an Orange Watch on their volcano alert scale shortly after the detection, which means a volcano is "exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption," with an uncertain time frame, or that an eruption is under way but poses limited hazards.

On Friday, a U.S. Coast Guard flight confirmed that lava was erupting from the summit of Shishaldin. At least two explosions were seen coming from the volcano and sent ash and steam into the air.

MYSTERIOUS 'NOODLY LINE' IN OCEAN FLOOR LEADS TO IMPORTANT DISCOVERY OFF ALASKAN COAST

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

The last four significant ash events during the current eruption resulted in ash clouds with heights up to 40,000 feet above sea level, similar to other historical eruptions.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes that are part of the Aleutian Island arc, with 26 confirmed eruptions since 1824.

The volcano was elevated to yellow advisory level in July 2019. During that period, the volcano went on to erupt and produced lava flows, pyroclastic flows and mudflows. It was downgraded to green status in June 2020.