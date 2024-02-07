Search
Watch: Drivers dodge toppling semi-truck on California interstate during 60-mph winds from atmospheric river

On Sunday, Mahlon Barklow captured footage of the truck falling and skidding across the road, narrowly missing other vehicles in West Sacramento.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Drivers on a California interstate needed to swerve to avoid a semi-truck that toppled over during powerful winds produced by this week's deadly atmospheric river storm.

On Sunday, Mahlon Barklow captured footage of the truck falling and skidding across the road, narrowly missing other vehicles in West Sacramento. The video shows people rushing to help the driver, who was involved in the wreck. 

FAST-MOVING STORM THREATENS CALIFORNIA ONE DAY AFTER DEADLY ATMOSPHERIC RIVER EXITS

The video shows the truck fall and skid across the road, narrowly missing other vehicles. People are then seen rushing to help the driver.

(Mahlon Barklow via Storyful)

It is not yet known if the driver sustained any injuries, but the California Highway Patrol's call log indicated that several vehicles were impacted by strong winds while driving, according to local media reports.

According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento County saw high winds on Sunday near the crash site, with gusts over 60 mph.

