Fast-moving storm threatens California one day after deadly atmospheric river exits

LOS ANGELES – Just one day after a deadly atmospheric river storm moved out of California and made its way to the east and impacted the Las Vegas area, where preparations are underway for Super Bowl LVIII, another storm will move into the Golden State with additional rain and mountain snow.

This storm will be less intense than the one that just brought destructive wind gusts and torrential rain, but the FOX Forecast Center warned that additional precipitation from the incoming storm may slow the ongoing cleanup efforts in the wake of the multiday atmospheric river.

Rain will begin to pick up across Northern California during the day on Wednesday as a new area of low pressure drops down from the north.

The storm’s trajectory from the north will cut off any tropical moisture connection, so this will not be an atmospheric river, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The fast-moving storm system will quickly drop into Southern California by Wednesday evening, bringing more rain to the Los Angeles area after the Sun sets.

The good news is that the speed at which the storm will move through and the lack of tropical moisture will limit rain totals.

This type of system usually wouldn’t cause flooding concerns. However, the ground remains saturated after record-breaking rainfall totals from the previous atmospheric river storm.

Because of this, rain from the incoming storm could lead to additional flooding in areas that just experienced flash flooding over the last few days.

There will also be additional snowfall in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, where some locations picked up several feet of fresh powder.

The FOX Forecast Center expects about a foot of additional snow with some locally higher totals from this latest storm system.

The end of the extreme weather is near, though. The FOX Forecast Center said much drier conditions are expected to return to the region on Thursday.