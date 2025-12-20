See it: Dozens of rare snow rollers appear in Michigan yard

SUTTONS BAY, Mich.– A rare weather phenomenon that shows up in the form of rolls of snow made an appearance in a Michigan yard on Tuesday.

This instance, called "snow rollers", literally looks like someone went outside and gently rolled snow into a cinnamon roll-like structure.

However, it happens on its own and only when weather conditions are just right, making it an incredibly rare find.

PANCAKE ICE CREATES RARE SPECTACLE ON LAKE MICHIGAN AMID FRIGID TEMPERATURES

According to the National Weather Service, the delicate snow rollers form when there's a light dusting of snow, sticky enough to adhere to itself, but on a surface it won't cling to.

Wind needs to be strong enough to motivate the snow to curl up and form the signature loops of a snow roller, but not too strong to blow the entire structure apart.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

As shown in photos taken on Tuesday evening, snow rollers can form downhill or uphill, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS said if you ever see snow rollers, appreciate it, because it is so rare and impossible to replicate.