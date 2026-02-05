See it: Decades-old Hamptons stilt house collapses into bay amid extreme cold in New York

LAZY POINT, N.Y. – An iconic abandoned house that once sat on stilts in Lazy Point, New York on Long Island collapsed into the bay over the weekend during the latest round of bitter cold in the Northeast.

As a powerful nor'easter was walloping the Carolinas with heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and near-blizzard conditions on Saturday, the Northeast was experiencing extremely cold temperatures.

Video from Sunday, Feb. 1, showed the home sitting in Napeague Bay, which was frozen solid.

WATCH: UNOCCUPIED HOME ON NORTH CAROLINA'S OUTER BANKS COLLAPSES INTO ATLANTIC AS 3 MORE FALL AFTER NOR'EASTER

The house, located at 163 Mulford Lane, is estimated to be from the 1950s, and has been uninhabitable for decades.

Over the years, coastal erosion has left the house further and further in the bay, as the shoreline was eaten away.

The house is privately-owned.

According to Patrick Derenze, public information officer for the town of East Hampton, the town has hired a contractor to remove the house and its debris as it poses a risk to public safety.

A photo from the town of East Hampton on Thursday showed the house sitting at the edge of the now partially frozen bay.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"Town officials determined that the deteriorating structure posed a serious risk of further breakup and debris dispersal into Gardiners Bay and surrounding wetlands," a statement from the Town of East Hampton said.

The removal will be completed via barge, with no shoreline disturbances, the town said.

"This was a rapidly evolving situation that required close coordination across Town departments and with our state partners," said Councilmember Tom Flight. "Our focus has been to address the hazard quickly and responsibly, with a plan that protects public safety, reduces risks to navigation, and limits impacts to nearby wetlands and coastal waters."

Derenze said the work to remove the home is set to begin Thursday or Friday, weather conditions permitting.