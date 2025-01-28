This Seattle snow record was set on Groundhog Day over a century ago

SEATTLE – Feb. 2 might be the day we celebrate Groundhog Day and the mid-point of winter, but 109 years ago in Seattle, Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication of the balance of winter was the last thing on anyone’s mind.

Instead, Groundhog Day in 1916 brought Seattle’s greatest one-day snowfall on record – a record that still stands today.

The city reported 21.5 inches of snow that day, which sounds like a lot for a place that isn’t known for much snowfall. But it was made worse that heavy snow in the two days prior had already brought 11 inches to the city.

The impacts of the blizzard were widespread and severe. Some 15 tons of snow settled on the dome of the city’s St. James Cathedral, causing it to collapse and leaving a 50-foot hole in the roof.

Schools and businesses closed. Heavy snow and ice trapped both trolleys and cars, freezing railroads and causing other roof collapses around town, according to local historian Paul Dorpat.

Photos from the day show snow piled high on trolleys as residents struggled to climb over deep snow drifts on sidewalks. One photo shows a large American flag stretched nearly horizontally in the stiff, chilly breeze.

The Seattle Times reported that while outlying areas were hopelessly buried in snow, about 20 "Jitney Buses" — small car-like buses that carry paying passengers; essentially taxi cabs of the day — were still able to make it around Downtown Seattle.

But the Times reported that users were complaining about the high rates they were being charged — surge pricing, 109 years ahead of its time.

Just a handful of storms have dropped a foot of snow in one day

Situated not far from the shores of the mild Pacific Ocean, heavy snowfall in Seattle is rare.

Seattle only has one other day in the official history books with more than 20 inches of snow in one day. A 20-inch snowstorm struck a young Seattle-Tacoma Airport south of the city in January 1950.

Only the reported epic storm that brought feet of snow in the winter of 1880, which was before official weather records were kept, rivals the 1916 and 1950 events. Just two other dates in the history books show any other daily snowfall of 12 inches or more.

Over the course of the period of record, Seattle averages about 8-10 inches of snow over an entire winter season. Over the past 20 years, that average has dropped to around 6 inches.

Phil was wrong in 1916. Whew.

By the way, folks say that Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day 1916 over in Punxsutawney, foretelling six more weeks of winter.

Luckily for Seattle, Phil was wrong. The temperature climbed to 50 degrees a week later. What was 26 inches of snow on the ground on Feb. 2 was gone by Feb. 12.

Two days later, the temperature would near 60 degrees, and Seattle would not drop below freezing for the rest of the winter.