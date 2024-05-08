Satellite imagery shows extensive flooding in Brazil as death toll nears 100

ELDORADO DO SUL, Brazil – Recent floods in the Rio Grande do Sul region of southern Brazil have caused catastrophic damage and loss of life.

Many cities and towns are still submerged, and critical infrastructure like airports, railways and roads remain underwater or affected by the floods in the region.

Since the unprecedented deluge started last week, at least 95 people have been confirmed dead, with an additional 4 deaths currently under investigation. The situation has been made worse by the dozens still missing, hundreds injured and over 150,000 left homeless.

Maxar Technologies has collected recent satellite imagery that reveals extensive flooding in the cities of Estrela, Lajeado, Porto Alegre, Tauquari and Montenegro.

Brazilian authorities have launched a massive relief operation to help those affected by the floods, but the situation remains incredibly challenging.

"We've been without food for three days and we've only just got this blanket. I'm with people I don't even know, I don't know where my family is," said a young man to Reuters, who gave his name as Ricardo Junior.

The storms that hit the region in late April were particularly severe. They brought with them over 20 inches of rainfall, which caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. About 20% of the region remains without water service and nearly a million are without power. The rain is expected to ease up on Thursday. However, it is likely to continue throughout the upcoming weekend.