Search for dehydrated hiker along California trail in summer heat turns into triple rescue

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A southern California rescue team was dispatched to help a hiker who became dehydrated, and while searching for the hiker, encountered two other hikers needing rescue after dehydration.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at Arlington Peak, according to Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue.

The rescue team received a call for a hiker in distress who was part of a group that ran out of water while hiking the peak. The hiker became severely dehydrated and couldn't continue on.

As the rescue helicopter deployed in search of the hiker, they were flagged down by a lone hiker on the trail in distress from dehydration. Thinking this was the hiker they had been looking for, they lowered a medic to help them.

They soon realized it was an additional hiker who needed help, so they hoisted them into the helicopter and took them to the hospital.

The rescue team then continued searching for the original dehydrated hiker. Eventually, they found the hiker, who was still with their group. They were also hoisted into a helicopter and taken to the hospital.

Search and Rescue, along with Santa Barbara Fire personnel, gave the rest of the hiking group water and helped them down the trail.

On the way, rescuers found a third hiker in distress, suffering from extreme dehydration.

The team provided the hiker with water and helped escort them down the trail with the other group of hikers.

"Today’s incident serves as a vital reminder to always hike prepared: bring more water than you think you’ll need, start early or hike during cooler hours, and recognize that trail temperatures can be more than 20° hotter than at the trailhead," Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The search and rescue team said to be mindful of the trail's difficulty and distance and keep track of how much water you're drinking.

"If you notice you’re drinking faster than expected and risk running out of water before reaching your destination, the safest choice is to turn back and try again another day," the team said.