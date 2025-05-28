Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Florida home after lightning strike

A home in Sanford, Florida, caught fire on May 27 after it was struck by lightning when powerful thunderstorms moved across the area.
(Norm Reyburn & Tech 1/ Lt. Jazz Zombo/Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook)
Officials said that when they arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Video and photos from the scene showed crews working tirelessly to extinguish the fire, which was reported on Northumbria Drive.
FILE VIDEO - SpaceX was forced to delay the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket, as severe storms battered the east coast of Florida on Thursday, April 27. Video shows a lightning strike near the launchpad of the heavy-lift rocket.
According to a report from FOX 35 in Orlando, a couple and their two dogs were inside the home when the incident occurred. Fire officials said no one was injured, and the fire didn't spread to surrounding structures.
FOX 35 reports that even though a lightning strike is to blame, the Fire Marshal will investigate.