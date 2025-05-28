Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Florida home after lightning strike

Officials say no injuries were reported, and the fire didn't spread to surrounding homes.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
SANFORD, Fla. – First responders in Florida said a home caught fire after it was struck by lightning during a powerful thunderstorm on Tuesday.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, crews raced to the scene of a single-story home that was burning in Sanford, northeast of Orlando, just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

    A home in Sanford, Florida, caught fire on May 27 after it was struck by lightning when powerful thunderstorms moved across the area.

    A home in Sanford, Florida, caught fire on May 27 after it was struck by lightning when powerful thunderstorms moved across the area. (Norm Reyburn & Tech 1/ Lt. Jazz Zombo/Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook)

    A home in Sanford, Florida, caught fire on May 27 after it was struck by lightning when powerful thunderstorms moved across the area. (Norm Reyburn & Tech 1/ Lt. Jazz Zombo/Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook)

    A home in Sanford, Florida, caught fire on May 27 after it was struck by lightning when powerful thunderstorms moved across the area. (Norm Reyburn & Tech 1/ Lt. Jazz Zombo/Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook)

    A home in Sanford, Florida, caught fire on May 27 after it was struck by lightning when powerful thunderstorms moved across the area. (Norm Reyburn & Tech 1/ Lt. Jazz Zombo/Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook)

    A home in Sanford, Florida, caught fire on May 27 after it was struck by lightning when powerful thunderstorms moved across the area. (Norm Reyburn & Tech 1/ Lt. Jazz Zombo/Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook)

    A home in Sanford, Florida, caught fire on May 27 after it was struck by lightning when powerful thunderstorms moved across the area. (Norm Reyburn & Tech 1/ Lt. Jazz Zombo/Seminole County Fire Department/Facebook)

Officials said that when they arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Video and photos from the scene showed crews working tirelessly to extinguish the fire, which was reported on Northumbria Drive.

According to a report from FOX 35 in Orlando, a couple and their two dogs were inside the home when the incident occurred. Fire officials said no one was injured, and the fire didn't spread to surrounding structures.

FOX 35 reports that even though a lightning strike is to blame, the Fire Marshal will investigate.

